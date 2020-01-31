Tony Osauzo, Benin

A team groomed at the Edo Innovation Hub, Benin, has won the Rosatom Atoms for Africa competition, defeating over 65 participants from across the continent.

Speaking to journalists in Government House, in Benin, after a closed-door session with Governor Godwin Obaseki, Founder of Xigma, Derick Nwasor, thanked the state government, EdoJobs and Edo Innovation Hub for creating the platform for entrepreneurs to succeed.

“We came to inform the governor that we won the first prize in the Rosatom Atoms for Africa competition, which created an opportunity for us to visit the world first Nuclear Power Plant in Obninsk, Russia,” he said.

Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, thanked the governor for creating a platform like EdoJobs which has led to the success of Edo youths in the Rosatom Atoms for Africa Competition.

She urged Edo youths to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Obaseki-led administration through EdoJobs and Edo Innovation Hub to improve their lives.

In another development, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has urged members to vote in credible executives at the party congresses scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Edo PDP congresses is scheduled to begin on February 1 where the party’s ward executives would be elected.

According to Imansuangbon, the bastion of any political party is reflected in the type of leadership elected at the grassroots level.