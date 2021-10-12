From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Speaker of the Edo State Youth Parliament, Rt Hon. Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, yesterday, urged residents to complement the state’s government effort to contain the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, by ensuring they take the COVID-19 vaccines.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the Speaker of Edo State Youth Parliament, said members of the Parliament have taken the vaccines to encourage youths and other residents in the state to go for the vaccines.

Uwagboe who is a member representing Ovia- North East Local Government Consistency at the Edo Youth Parliament, said the parliament through its deliberations will support the state government policy on waste management and vaccination of the more residents in the state against COVID-19.

“I urged all Edo Youth and the good people of Edo State to go out get themselves vaccinated because the vaccines are confirmed to be saved and very effective,” he noted.

In her remarks, Deputy Speaker, Edo Youth Parliament, Hon. Sunset Syvanus-Peters said members of the parliament will mobilize more residents across the state to take the COVID-19 vaccines, to save more lives.

She added that the parliament will also support the state government sensitisation campaign on waste management in the state.

