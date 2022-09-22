From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Speaker of the Edo State Youth Parliament, Rt Hon Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, has appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to make good his words of improving the standard of living of the people of Uvbe-Egbede community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state through rapid infrastructural development of the community.

He made the appeal in Benin after receiving a report of investigation from Okunbor Osayande Godswill and his team from the office of the Special Assistant on Community Engagement.

Uwagboe said His Royal Highness JO Okunbor told the team that the community has suffered neglect from successive governments over the years.

He said the people of the community are basically farmers who find it difficult to convey their farm produce from their farms to the markets due to bad roads.

Uwagboe said in this modern time, most communities now drink borehole water and that it is unfortunate that Uvbe-Egbede community do not have a single borehole built by the the state or local government according to the traditional ruler of the community.

He also said the inhabitants of the community have made efforts to put the schools in their community in good shape for the past years but for now, the cost of maintaining them is heartbreaking, adding that they can no longer shoulder the burden.

Uwagboe, while speaking on the health facilities in the community, said the healthcare center jointly built by the European Union and the community spearheaded by the community head in 2008 needs urgent renovation as it is now dilapidated.

The Speaker of the Parliament said that HRH Okunbor told him that besides the Uvbe market, there is a major earth road that links the community to the Benin-Abraka road and that if tarred, will ease the stress of traveling between Edo and Delta States through Uvbe-Egbede.

He said Uvbe-Egebde Primary School was established in 1921 and the Egbede Grammar School which have been shadow of themselves need a rapid renovation as it used to be a center for academic excellence.

He decried further that the community has not had light for the past three years due to a faulty transformer located at Oghada.

He appealed to the state governor to expedite actions and make life meaningful for the inhabitants of the community.

“I am using this medium to solicite the help of the state governor, His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, to make confirmation of this report and consider this projects in the next state’s budget,” he said.