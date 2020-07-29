Thousands of Edo youths on the platform of the ‘Edo Youth Solidarity Movement’ have resolved to back the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and expressed confidence that his SIMPLE agenda manifesto will create jobs and improve the economy of the state when implemented.

They said this when delegates of the group visited the candidate in his private residence with fanfare to announce their endorsement of his governorship bid.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, alongside his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, and other leaders of the party including former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, DG APC Campaign Council, Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe, Vice-Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, APC National Campaign Council, Patrick Obahiagbon, received the youths.

Spokespersons of the youths, John Izegaegbe, Edo South, and Hon. Godwin Aigbokhaode, Edo North, assured Pastor Ize-Iyamu and other members of the All Progressives Congress that, in addition to the guaranteed votes of thousands of their members across the three Senatorial Districts of the State, they have commenced mobilization efforts in all 18 the Local Government Areas of the state to garner more votes on September 19.

In his address, Pastor Ize-Iyamu lamented the state of the economy and the declining level of jobs and economic opportunities for youths. He berated the incumbent for his excessive focus on politics at the cost of governance and promised to implement all the programmes outlined in his manifesto to stimulate the economy, create jobs, and eradicate crime.

“Instead of empowering our youths and exploring all opportunities to positively engage them, the governor continues to denigrate and insult them as ‘agberos’. Many of you here are well-read, qualified, and competent enough to handle complex tasks and projects. Instead of patronising you, the Governor insults you and chooses to do his business elsewhere.

“My own government will be different. We have plans to create jobs for our youths. We will empower and patronise them. We do not think you are good for election period only. If you elect me, you will have a friend in the Government House; a governor who is accessible, lives among you, and is accountable to you”, Ize-Iyamu said.