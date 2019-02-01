Actor turned-politician, Yul Edochie and budding actress, Awi Michael were recently spotted on the set of a new movie, Seven Heads.

Produced by Jonas Izuegbu and directed by Goodnews Erico, the film is currently being shot in Awka. According to Michael, she is committed to offering her best to ensure the production comes out fine. “I’m urging my fans to expect yet another hot flick. I am committed to delivering on roles as they come this year,” she said.

Seven Heads parades other acts like Joyce Kalu, Oni Michael, Lizzy Gold, Ruth Eze, and Mary Igweh.