From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Interim Tec Chairman, Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSO), Leftist Austine Enabulele, said the rights of the Nigerian citizens can only be best preserved and guaranteed when the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) works in harmony with the civil society organizations.

He said this in Benin while reacting to a purported statement ascribed to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro in an ‘appreciation’ note by the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin branch (Lion Bar) to the effect that he decided to only consider petitions submitted by lawyers on behalf of their clients.

Comrade Enabulele said while they do not see any reason to begin to overwork themselves on a non-implementable decision by a public servant meant to respond to public complaints of individuals or corporate entities, it becomes important for them to put the record straight.

Enabulele argued that It should be stated that, it is not within the prerogative decision of the Commissioner of Police not to receive or act on petitions from members of the public or corporate entities whether they are written for themselves or on behalf of others.

The Interim Tec Chairman of the group added that complaints can be made orally or in writing to any public officer without discrimination or segregation of any kind.

He said the NBA is a noble body expected to have programmes and activities geared towards empowering citizens on their rights with the requisite basic knowledge for an egalitarian society.

He pointed out that there is much for the NBA to concern itself with and that who should write a mere complaint petition or not should not be part of it at all.

He admonished NBA and genuine civil society groups to form common fronts in dealing with the high level of human rights abuses prevalent in Edo state by some unprofessional security personnel and shouldn’t allow those that profit from oppression, extortion, intimidation and abuse of rights succeed in the divide and rule game.

Recall that the chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin branch, Pius Oiwoh in his letter of appreciation to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, raised the alarm over the disturbing trends where non-lawyers flood the command with petitions on behalf of the citizens of the state.

“The leadership of the Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, (Lion Bar) would like to express the sincere gratitude of its members to the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, Abutu Yaro, for his decision to only consider petitions submitted by Lawyers on behalf of their clients.

“The disturbing trend of non-lawyers writing to the Commissioner of Police on behalf of people and organizations has been very concerning.

“The CP’s intervention to stop this ugly tide demonstrates how important it is to him for the Nigerian Police Force’s Edo State command to maximize the limited resources available.

“While applauding this admirable choice as being timely and worthwhile, we implore the Edo Police Command to keep working to strengthen and increase the security of our wonderful state.*

“Additionally, we ask for help in promoting the rule of law and respecting citizens’ rights”, he said.