Yakubu Obande

The member representing Agatu in the Benue State House of Assembly, Godwin Abu Edoh, has shifted focus to football development in his Consituency.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the Benue House of Assembly, who is also an ex-footballer, is ready to partner foreign football agents through his Hon Godwin Abu Edoh Football foundation.

“I’m so passionate about sports, most especially football, which brings unity among the people. However my focus on football is to give the youths in my constituency and its environs the opportunity to showcase their potentials to the world. All arrangements have been put in place by my football foundation to scouts for talented players from my zone,” he said.

Edoh is optimistic that his gesture would offer more opportunities to the young footballers from his constituency and produce great players for the various national teams in the future.