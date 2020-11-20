Rotary Club of Amuwo, District 9110 Nigeria, held its 34th investiture ceremony on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Festival Hotels, Festac. It was a top-notch ceremony of the official installation of Rotn. Nelson Oluwakayode Edohore PHF and his board of directors for the 2020/2021 Rotary year.

The event was a great platform to recognize distinguished professionals , businessmen and entrepreneurs who have done great in the society and career. The event was also an avenue to raise funds for the proposed club projects for the year, in line with Rotary’s Seven Area of Focus.

The event kicked off at exactly 2pm with introduction of guests, welcome address by the installation committee chairman, Rotn. Austin Njoku PHF, valedictory speech by the outgoing president, Rotn. Francis Ogugua.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of Distinguished Award to some awardees, including Dr. Adaobi Vivian Nwakuche, Chief (Dr.) Abraham Dika, Bara Obiobio the 4th, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyetola, Mr. Bolaji Okusaga, and Mr. Victor Olatunji. The guest speaker, Mr Ade Awonaike, spoke on “Opportunities Amid COVID-19.”

It was indeed a colourful event for families, friends and guests of Rotary.

During the ceremony two new members were inducted. Some of the district leaders that came to witness the ceremony were: DGN, Rotn. Dr. Omotunde Lawson, who represented the District Governor, Rotn. Bola Oyebade, the club’s Assistant Governor, Rotn. Sola Adebiyi, PAGs, AGs.