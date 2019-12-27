Edo State Skills Development Agency, also known as EdoJobs, in collaboration with SLOT Foundation and GSM Association in the state, has concluded an entrepreneurship programme for 200 youths on phone and laptop repairs, and maintenance.

EdoJobs Managing Director, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the programme was conducted in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The training programme is part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) initiative, targeted at equipping youths with the right skills to build careers in Nigeria’s burgeoning technology scene.

“The training programme included theoretical and practical aspects, and was conducted at the GSM village on Airport Road. This was to afford the trainees the opportunity to learn and work in the heart of the phone sales and repair axis in the city.

“The training programmes in other parts of the state were also targeted at areas with high concentration of phone sales and repairs activity. It is a total entrepreneurship package, which we hope to extend to other areas,” she said.

She added that EdoJobs has continued to lead extensive skills development programmes across the state, which contribute significantly to the over 150,000 jobs created by the Governor Obaseki-led administration.

Dare said trainings are still ongoing at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin, which is the hub of the technology and innovation programmes of the state government even as more dispersed training are ongoing across the different senatorial districts of the state.