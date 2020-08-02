Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Benin Club of Massachusettes, USA, has condemned in strong terms, the politically motivated assault on some stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including PDP State governors led by Edo State Governor, Mr Goodwin Obaseki at the Palace of Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare ll.

The PDP stalwarts were in the Palace to pay homage to the Monarch as part of activities for the launch of their gubernatorial campaign in Edo State.

The club described the assault as the handiwork of unethical and self-seeking politicians intended to destabilize Edo State.

In an Open Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Benin Club, said that the political situation was “grossly mismanaged and eventually got out of control.”

The letter was signed by the President, Mr Templo Omoroghomwan; Barr. Dickson Iyawe and

Ms Patience Abbey, both ex-Presidents and members, Action Committee respectively; Mr Frank Ekhator, Chairman, Action Committee and Prince Emmanuel Okunmwendia, a former Publicity Secretary and member, Action Committee.

The club noted that the open “letter has become necessary to alert you (President Buhari) of the grave danger inherent in the kind of political journey your (APC) members are embarking on in Edo State and to call them to order without delay to prevent a looming dark day”.

By the open letter, it stated that members of the club are encouraging fellow Nigerians to prevail on those willing to cause chaos in Edo land.

According to the club, after serious review and due diligence, it joins Edo people globally to decry the unhealthy political development instigated by few unethical and self-seeking politicians intended to destabilize the state.

“In solidarity, members of the Benin Club of Massachusettes, with supporters join the Monarch to condemn the flagrant political scheme of godfatherism and undue influence of financial inducement of vulnerable electorate in utter disregard of due Democratic process.

“Political supremacy is not everything that makes man relevant; it should therefore not be done at the expense of community, national or state security interest.

“This woeful, crude and backward trending political malpractice allegedly perpetrated by those who once occupied exalted positions of leadership such as Chief Executive of the State, Local Government Chairperson, State Attorney General office etc., is not only mind blowing and tarnishing, but very disturbing.

“Edo State should be allowed to choose the leader they so desire and not the one desired by Abuja political establishment or the Lagos mini King.

“The people of Edo, through local representation, should be the ones to vet their candidates before primary, not strangers or compromised party leadership imposing a candidate on the state.

“It is an assault on the collective intelligence of the people of the state to deny a sitting governor a second term election without giving him the chance to participate in a primary election, especially when he is progressive and loved by the people due to his great performance in office,” the club noted.

The club described as regrettable that APC opted to treat Edo people, not only with levity, but as a people without conscience and direction.

“What is so alarming and thus disturbing in this matter is how far the federal government is willing to compromise its constitutional responsibility and integrity, to deny Edo people their democratic rights to choose their own leader.

“To mitigate this threat, we are inclined to put the United Nations on notice, the club added.

‎