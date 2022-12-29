Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration’s support and active collaboration in the execution of Development Partner Assisted Projects in Enugu State has received commendation as leaders and members of the “Development Partner-Family” operating in the state and their beneficiaries, trooped out en masse to the Government House, Enugu, to thank the governor for being behind the success story of their projects.

Also in the train to the Government House, Enugu, on a ‘Thank you’ visit were the contractors/consultants, Community Interest Groups and Service Providers.

The Development Partners’ Family said that they are satisfied and impressed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration in keeping with its policy thrust leveraged and maximised the assistance of many Development Partners to make positive changes in the socio-economic development of Enugu State, especially in the rural areas.

They added that, besides leveraging the Development Partners’ interventions, the remarkable achievements recorded were predicated on Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s cardinal policy of institutionalisation of transparency, accountability, traceability and strict adherence to due process.

Speaking at the colourful and well-attended event, the Coordinating Officer of the Development Partners’ Project Implementation Units in Enugu State, Hon. Uche Fidelis Nnadi, said that Governor Ugwuanyi’s dedicated attention, aided by the establishment of the State Focal Office for Development Partner Assisted Projects/Programmes, has reduced to its barest minimum, the hitherto operational and financial impunities in the sector.

Commending Governor Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness and immeasurable support, Hon. Nnadi expressed optimism that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, who was present at the event, will take the governor’s efforts “a notch further towards the attainment of the desired objective by attracting and sustaining many more Development Partner Assisted Projects/Programmes, and effectively managing their operations transparently and accountably.”

Presenting their scorecards separately, the Project/Programme Heads endorsed the steadfastness of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration towards the actualisation of their set objectives in Enugu State.