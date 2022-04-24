From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Government in collaboration with the Association of Nigerians Physicians in the Americas (ANPA), yesterday, said a total of 4,000 persons have been screened for various ailments and are to be treated freely in the ongoing free medical outreach programme in the state

The state Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi disclosed this during a press conference to announce the commencement of the EDSG/ANPA free medical outreach in Benin City.

“We have screened around 4,000 people. About 600 persons have been screened for surgeries while about 300 persons are ready to be operated upon, all for free.

” Also, we would have about 3,000 reading glasses or glasses for other purposes distributed for free to Edo citizens as a result of the medical mission”, she said.

She said 65 highly qualified healthcare practitioners from America are in the state to provide free healthcare services to over 4000 persons in partnership with over 230 local healthcare professionals in Edo.

Akoria also said about 2,000 volunteers have also been trained to render assistance to the health workers during the period of the free treatments.

Speaking also, President, ANPA, Christopher Okunseri, said the association’s drive is a healthier Nigeria for a healthier world.

He commended the wife of the Edo State governor, Betsy Obaseki for her foresight in initiating the collaboration geared towards giving back to the society.

Okunseri urged the Edo State citizens to leverage on the available opportunity to access free healthcare services in the state as the programme lasted.

On her part, the wife of the governor, Betsy Obaseki said the government is in support of the initiative following the massive support given to them by the citizens of the state in ensuring that the governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, despite all odds, were reelected to office to serve them for the second term.

She called on residents of the state to take advantage of the two weeks free healthcare programme to better their lots.