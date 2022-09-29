From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), yesterday, announced a shift the date earlier fixed for the state Local Government Elections from Thursday, January 19, 2023 to Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The in a statement by its Administrative Secretary, Sunday A. Osayande, said the decision is sequel to the fear of threat to peace and security over apprehension that many electorate will be disenfranchised if the Commission is unable to get an updated Voters Register from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This is to inform members of the general public and all the Eighteen Registered Political Parties in Edo State that the Board of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission at its meeting held today the 29th day of September, 2022, resolved to shift the date earlier fixed for the Local Government Elections from Thursday 19th January 2023 to Saturday 6th May, 2023 throughout the 18 Local Government Areas and the 192 Wards of the State.

“This decision is sequel to the fear by the Commission of threat to peace and security as there is perceived apprehension that many electorate will be disenfranchised if the Commission is not able to get an updated Voters Register from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as what has been released to the Commission so far is the Register used in the 2019 General Election by INEC”, the statement added.