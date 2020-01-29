Chinenye Anuforo

Mrs. Terae Onyeje, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Wowbii Interactive , has said that 2020 will witness continued technology disruption in the Enterprise space, and even more so in Educational Technology (EdTech) .

According to Wowbii Interactive CEO, the EdTech landscape is bringing radical transformation to the traditional models of learning. “In Nigeria, we are seeing a more aggressive push towards the emergence of a digital economy, which will lift the impetus for educational institutions, enterprises, policy formulators and decision makers to explore technologies that will transform learning”, Onyeje said.

Nigeria, which is not left out of the wave of digitisation sweeping across the global economy, has taken the major initiative to rename the Federal Ministry of Communications to Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, to underscore the strategic vision towards a knowledge-based economy, according to Wowbii Interactive CEO.

According to her, “these initiatives will directly impact the EdTech sector and will see policy makers and the whole ecosystem of gatekeepers to knowledge radically refocusing a range of technologies to support learning and teaching.”

Onyeje made the announcement in Lagos in the Wowbii Interactive CEO EdTech Outlook for 2020, explaining the previous years have witnessed the rising awareness, refocusing and deployment of EdTech solutions across public and private institutions.

WOWBII Interactive is Africa’s first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of interactive flat panels (IFPD). With a mission to ‘transform the way Africa works and learns’ , Wowbii delivers application bundles on their IFPDs in the enterprise and education to achieve end-to-end 21 st century communications solutions.

“To give Africa her pride of place at the forefront of learning technology, Wowbii is enabling Educators and Learners leapfrog to the fore of global learning best practice. We are delivering an explosive combination of lifelong learning by layering interactive learning applications and curricula using the native tool of the youth (tap n swipe hardware).

‘Our front-of-classroom devices and all-in-one desktops give educators creative options to manage learning areas; completing the robust interactive experience. Today, we are proudly motivating learners to deliver improved outcomes; empowering educators with immersive experiences that make them love teaching again and enabling institutions transform the education ecosystem”, according Wowbii Interactive CEO.

According to her, “to effectively deliver 21 st Century learning, the interactive learning experience we offer must reach the schools in the lower income bracket, where about 80 per cent of the Nigeria’s learners are. We are therefore really excited about our new solution that brings affordable interactivity to the classroom – reinforcing our success in offering open, futuristic technology that connect legacy learning technologies. We plan to announce the new addition to our stable of solutions this quarter.”

Onyeje added that increased workplace mobility is leading to the redesign of today’s enterprise workspaces. As the Enterprise seek expansion of legacy unified communications solutions, affordability, effortless legacy systems compatibility and ease-of-use are premium requirements.

She further explains that, “in the Enterprise, we are transforming business workspaces to 21st Century environments; creating immersive engagements by seamlessly connecting our technology to legacy Unified Communications systems. Easy-to-use technology that delivers phenomenal collaboration and communication options for the modern business are some of the reasons why large enterprise businesses prefer the Wowbii experience.