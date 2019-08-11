The Cross River State NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL OF NIGERIA (NYCN) has today the 10TH day of August honored DR BETTA EDU by awarding her BEST/MOST REMARKABLE YOUTH APPOINTEE in his Excellency Sen Prof BEN AYADE’S first term as well as the most youth-friendly political appointee for 2015 through 2019 as she stood tall amongst other appointees both in her support/assistance for the youths as well as her tremendous achievements in the Health Sector. The event turns out to be the first of it’s kind in 12yrs. His Excellency digital Governor of CRS Sen Ben Ayade is to be awarded as the most Youth Friendly Governor right from 1999 till date on Monday, as others who were awarded alongside her were, Mrs Winifred Ekanem for her outstanding support for youths, Rt Hon Jarigbe Agom, Hon Patrick Ugbe, Rt Hon John Gaul Lebo, Mr Ojong Agbor aka Cabal Chairman and a host of others.

Speaking during the event, the chairman of NYCN *COMRADE NDIYO NDIYO* after giving DR BETTA EDU’S citation expressed satisfaction in her outstanding performance that has made her a great personality both nationally and internationally. He appreciated her for impacting positively in the lives of *CROSS RIVER STATE YOUTHS* as he stated clearly that the award was given based on merit as the youths nominated the awardees base on performance.

His words; “So many of our leaders have failed us as only a few has proven to have the youths in mind. What is the function of a Personal Assistance (PA) and how many of our leaders has in most cases send their Personal Assistance who are youths to stand in for them in their absence? Most of our leaders have failed to acknowledge the fact that the youths are leaders of today and no longer tomorrow. We’re gathered here today to honor and appreciate a few persons who have proven to the youths that they’re very pivotal in the society and transformation of any society comes as a result of the youths. The youths of Cross River State can’t thank you enough.”

Presenting the Awards on behalf of the chairman was the National Youth Council Secretary Comrade Victor Ndifon who applauded the youth-friendly and best political appointee of the 2015 to 2019 dispensation for her outstanding performance in the health sector and her giant achievements which has today left the CRSPHCDA in the lips of so many persons. He commended her for doing so much for the youths as he further congratulates her for proving to many of our leaders who do not have trust and confidence in the youths wrong.

Speaking after receiving the Award, Dr Betta Edu dedicated the Award to His Excellency the Executive and Digital Governor of CRS Sen Prof Ben Ayade and his beautiful wife Dr Linda Ayade for not only having trust and confidence in her but also giving her a platform to contribute her own quota to Cross Riverians as well as his Excellency’s administration. She called on CRS youths to shun violence and pursue peace thereby engaging themselves in things that will help promote their career/lives. She called on the youths to give maximum support to Sen Ben Ayade’s administration especially as His Excellency has proven to be the most youth-friendly Governor in CRS.

She thanked the CRS NYCN and her entire Exco for deeming it fit to appreciate hard work, dedication, and commitment. She promised to do more and continually support mankind.

The event was graced with so many dignitaries, The award night was obviously the first of its kind in 12yrs.