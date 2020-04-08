The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu has tasked the Governing council of the state college of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences to put its first step strongly forward to achieve the mandate of the Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade administration to transit from schools of Nursing and Midwifery to a Collegiate system.

Dr. Edu gave the task at the inaugural meeting of the Governing Council held at the conference room of the Ministry of Health, saying the CRS College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences should commence in less than three (3) month time.

She advised members to work assiduously to achieve the global universal health coverage (UHC) and sustainable development goals (SDGs) policies as it pertains to the health sector of our economy; while stressing the need for well-trained health workforce.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Barr. Takon A. Takon who congratulated the chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Margaret Opiah and members on their experiences gathered over the years.

He remarked that the Governing Council has enormous assignment and the membership is critical to achieving the given mandate of starting the college during the tenure of Governor Ben Ayade.

The chairman, Governing Council, CRS College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences, Dr. Margaret Opiah in her speech at their maiden meeting said the complexity of their first assignment is the take-off of the college.

According to her the Council has been given a mandate to kick start the activities that will culminate into CRS College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences.

She said ‘together we form a team entrusted by the people of Cross River State with the task, to plan and set proper objectives to our roadmap to achieving the common goal.

Dr. Opiah described her and members appointed as call to service and partnership with Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) to promote excellence in nursing education and practice, particularly to partake in the transition from hospital based training of nurses to academic based.

She said the new status of the college will enable its graduate have proper certification by the regulatory bodies such as National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and National University Commission (NUC) as well as engage Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) in admission of students and onward participation in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The meeting featured exchange of ideas, questions and answer session.

Other members of the Governing Council are permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Barr. Takon A. Takon, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Finance, Mr. Gabriel Ikang; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Aniedi Ekpeyong; Acting Director, Nursing Services, Dr. (Mrs.) Pauline Obute; CRS Human Resource on Health –World Health Organization (WHO) representatives, Dr. Daniel Salihu; and CRS-NANNM Chairman, Mr. Ojong Ogar.

Also included are Sir Aji Eko, Principal School of Nursing, Itigidi, Barr. Philomena Egodo, Mr. Eteng Bassey, Mr. Emmanuel Olayi, Lady Philomena Undie, and Deac. Mrs. Bassey Offiong the Secretary of Council.