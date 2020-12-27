A global game-making challenge, Mobo Game Jam, which will see young innovators from across the United Kingdom (UK) and Nigeria compete to create games that combine creativity, compassion and computational thinking to solve a worldwide problem, has been unveiled.

Designed to be accessible to all, the Mobo Game Jam is an initiative of Union Bank through its education platform, Edu360, and is being partnered by Kucheza Gaming for its first edition as well as supported by Digital Schoolhouse and Into Games.

A statement from Union Bank said individuals and teams aged 8 to 18 are invited to submit a game or game concept that explores how to achieve a future where everyone has access to clean water. Entries must meet a set brief, which would be delivered by renowned storyteller, Grandma Wura, a fictional character created by Proud African Roots.

Head, Corporate Communications and Marketing, Union Bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, said the initiative cuts across three areas they are passionate about – education, innovation and talent development.

“Through the Game Jam, we are creating awareness about social issues and working with young people to proffer solutions. Edu360 remains focused on collaborations and partnerships like this that boost the development of the education sector and build a better, more sustainable future,” he said.