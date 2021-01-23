The new Board Chairman of the Ekiti State Transport Management Agency (EKSTMA), Mr Sunday Ajiboye, has tasked his officers to educate residents on the various traffic offences before arresting errant ones.

He gave the advice on Friday in Ado Ekiti during his maiden address to the staff.

He said the public needed education and orientation before any meaningful enforcement of traffic rules and regulations could be result-oriented.

Ajiboye also charged the staff to uphold the cardinal points of good governance of the present administration in their daily interactions with road users.

He implored the EKSTMA officers, popularly nicknamed “Da Green” among residents, to make discipline their watchword since they represented the interest of the state government on the streets.

The board chair, who commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi for returning traffic officers to the roads, urged the latter to justify the confidence reposed in them by the government.

According to him, the era of abandoning duty posts had gone, noting that any officer not found at his duty post would be made to face the wrath of the law.

This, he said, had become imperative since the official engagement period approved for them was between 8:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m.

He called for cooperation between EKSTMA personnel and the public in order to achieve the desired goal of maintaining safer roads. (NAN)