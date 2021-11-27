From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Joanna Tarnawska has said that education is one of the fundamental tools every child needed in order to develop and contribute to community, society and nation in general.

Ambassador Tarnawska stated this during her speech at the commissioning and handing over of a one block of 3-classrooms, one staff room, toilet facility and borehole for almajiri in Kanfanin Zango of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The event was organised by the Almajiri Child Right Initiative (ACRI) with support from Polish development co-operation of the ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

Represented by director of programmes and Executive director of ACRI, Mr. Joshua Arogunyo, the Ambassador said “Almajiri children should get a chance like all the other children to learn skills that will improve their lives, alongside religious education that will enlighten their spiritual wellbeing.

He said, “in today’s world education is one of the fundamental tools every child has to be equipped with in order to develop, thrive and contribute to their community, society and indeed its nation”.

“No child should be deprived of the privilege that comes with education, involving the acquisition of

knowledge, skills and experience.

” We also expressed appreciation to the government of Kaduna State for its

contribution to the project in the form of providing the teaching staff for the school and furnishing

the classrooms”.

Mr. Arogunyo, said “we decided to increase schools in other for children to have access to education, the polish government decided to set up this facility. The community is splits into two by Kaduna Zaria expressway, the other side has a school while this side does not have that is why we decided to help this children.

“This children cross the expressway to have access to education, there has been cases of accident of school children, it was on this assessment that we discovered that this community need urgent attention”.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Tijjanni Abdullahi disclosed that Kaduna state government has provided two teachers for the school and to also provide one more teacher, he said.

“We provided furniture for the school, teachers and subsequently we are going to look at the remaining space to also provide more classroom for the students”.

The Village Head of Kafanin Zango, Alhaji Saleh Ahmed thanked ACRI and Poland government for providing school for their children.

Alhaji Ahmed also assured that, the community will take care of the school structure.

