Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, said on Saturday, that only serious advancement in quality and affordable education at all levels, would guarantee collective drive to grow the economy of Nigeria and better the lives of its citizens.

To this end, the President said that education will continue to be a high priority item in his government’s drive to transform the economy.

He promised that government will continue to provide equal and massive access to education at all levels so they could actively participate in the nation’s socio-economic development and youth empowerment.

The President who was a Visitor at the 24th convocation of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), on Saturday, said that government will continue to look into all pertinent issues raised by the institutions regarding physical development as well as the quality and relevance of graduates, and will strictly and closely monitor the institutions.

He however expressed discontent with frequent interruption in academic activities in public higher institutions, pointing out the negative impact of such disruption to academic destiny of students and career growth of workers.

The President, who was apparently making reference to frequent industrial action of tertiary institutions’ labour unions both academic and non academic, emphasized that universities must maintain a certain level of stability, with uninterrupted academic activities, if the overall objectives of attaining national development goals with the institutions as pivots are to be achieved.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’ Allah, in his remarks, disclosed that no fewer than 10, 331 students participated in the 24th convocation of the University.

He disclosed that 26 students made first class, 866 students made second class upper division, 2, 317 students made second class lower division, 339 made third class, while 52 students would graduate with Pass.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, and two others were given honorary doctorate degree in recognition of their outstanding roles in national development.

He congratulated the graduands and asked them to be good ambassadors of the school wherever they found themselves.