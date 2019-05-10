Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Aloy Attah, Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari has described education as the bedrock of the socio-economic development of society.

Speaking at 13th Convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Buhari who is the visitor to the university, expressed his administration’s determination to provide enablement for university development in the country.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, at the event which featured the conferment of award of postgraduate and honourary degrees to various beneficiaries, President Buhari assured that Federal government would be undaunted in tackling youth unemployment.

Further assuring that he would give maximum attention to the education Buhari said: “Let me at this point restate the conviction of the Federal government that education is the bedrock of the socio-economic development of society. Consequently, within the limits of available resources, this government will continue to give a primary place to education.”

On youth employment, the President said: “The Federal government will remain undaunted in tackling the challenge of youth unemployment and underemployment through a matrix of initiatives: N-power, the Bank of Industry ‘s Youth Entrepreneurship Support (YES) Programmes and the Central Bank of Nigeria and Bank of Africa Support Schemes. Please explore such opportunities.

“As part of its continuing efforts to starve off the menace of youth employment, government has put in place a number of initiatives to boost the employability of graduands of our tertiary institutions, either as employees or in self-employment.

“These initiatives include, but not limited to, the Energizing Education Programme, through the Rural Electricity Agency, the intent of which is, inter alia, to provide captive power plants for selected tertiary institutions, thus providing them with much needed uninterrupted power supply; and the Skill G project by TETFund which provides computers, laboratory equipment and other learning resources to tertiary institutions. I congratulate Nnamdi Azikiwe University for being a beneficiary of these two landmark projects, which it attracted through its commendable track record in infrastructural development. “

In his address, the Chancellor of the University and Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba charged the graduands to make a difference in any endeavours and communities they find themselves, having been equipped with knowledge, skills and values.

Commending the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku whose five-year tenure would end next month, the Chancellor said: “Your administration has moved the university tremendously forward in all facets of the university: academic, infrastructural and administration.”

Prof Ahaneku who reeled out his achievement which elicited applause from everyone, thanked the Federal government for the opportunity given him to serve.

The ceremony was also attended by the Minister Information, Lai Mohammed, governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Kashim Shetima of Borno, the governor-elect of Borno, the Senate Leader, Lawal, Sen. Victor Umeh, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Sen. Ikechukwu Obiora, members of House of Representative Speaker, Hon. Tony Nwoye.

Three prominent Nigerians were given honourary doctorate degrees on the occasion. They were the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Sir Emeka Offor and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.