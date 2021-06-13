From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has described education as the best tool to change the mindsets of the youths and fight insecurity in the land.

Speaking at the Grand finale of schools quiz competition organized by a Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Ray Nkemdirim Foundation in Umuahia, Ikpeazu said education play a pivotal role in shaping the youths positively for the future.

Ikpeazu, represented by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem said dedication to education and hard work were the only route to success.

While urging students to be studious and spend lesser times on unnecessary things, Ikpeazu challenged parents to always work hard in training their children and not depend only on teachers.

He commended the organizers of the schools quiz competition and urged them to make it an annual event.

The Vice Chancellor of Abia State University (ABSU), represented by Prof Udo Nwokocha praised the Foundation for returning schools quiz competition to Abia.

He urged government and corperate organizations to place high premium on education as to encourage teachers and students.

Chief Raymond Nkemdirim, founder of the Foundation said he brought back the schools quiz competition because education meant so much to him.

He said the quiz competition was not all about prizes, but preparing the students for the future.

Mayfair Academy, Umuahia came 1st, while Ovom Girls High, Aba and Holy Brilliance College, Bende came 2nd and 3rd respectively.