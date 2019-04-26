Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has described education as the best weapon to counter Boko Haram insurgency and poverty.

Buhari, who was at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, during his one-day working visit to Maiduguri, the state capital, yesterday, said “education is imperative in tackling insecurity, especially Boko Haram.”

“Boko Haram terrorists, in their malicious adventure, abducted Chibok girls from their school and also Dapchi girls; unfortunately, some of the girls are still with them,” he said.

He assured that the Federal Government will intensify efforts at securing the release of Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls from the insurgents.

“As I always say, as a Nigerian and as the president, I assured every Nigerian whose loved one are in the hands of abductors, that government would do the needful, and ensure they successfully regain their freedom,” Buhari said.

The president said Borno State Government has taken advantage of the peaceful environment created in the state to invest heavily in housing and education.

He described the focus on education by the state government as imperative, due to the peculiar security challenge posed by Boko Haram ideologues. He said the insurgents’ ideology was targeted against education especially girl-child.

On his part, GovernorKashim Shettima said the state and her people would be eternally grateful to the president for his intervention in curbing the rampaging Boko Haram.

Shettima said the state was confronted with poverty, environmental challenge and lack of access to education, even before insurgency broke out. He appealed to the federal government to convert the state polytechnic and College of Education to federal institutions.

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garba El-Kanemi lauded Buhari’s “respect for traditional institution,” and in tackling Boko Haram insurgency.

He, however, urged the president to give more support to the military; to accelerate the operation against the insurgents particularly at the Lake Chad region.

“With our collective prayers and commitment, ongoing operations at the shores of Lake Chad would be addressed soon,” he declared.

He promised that the traditional leaders in the state will provide information on any Boko Haram threats.

Buhari commissioned some projects in the state, including a mega school, Borno Industrial Hub and an housing estate.