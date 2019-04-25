Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

President Mohammadu Buhari has described education as the best weapon to counter Boko Haram insurgency and poverty.

Buhari who was at the palace of the Shehu of Borno during his one-day working visit in Maiduguri said: “Education is very imperative in tackling insecurity especially Boko Haram.” He said it was the more reason why Boko Haram waged war against the institution.

“Boko Haram terrorists in their malicious adventure abducted Chibok girls from their school and also Dapchi girls but unfortunately some of the girls are still with them,” the president said.

He assured that the Federal government would intensify efforts at securing the release of Leah Sharibu and other Chibok girls from the insurgents’ hands. “I always say as a Nigerian and as the president; I assured every Nigerian whose loved one is in the hands of abductors, that government will do the needful to ensure that they successfully regain their freedom,” he promised.

The president said the Borno State government has taken advantage of the peaceful environment created in the state to invest heavily in housing and education. He described the focus on education by the government as imperative due to the peculiar security challenge posed by Boko Haram ideologues. He said the insurgents’ ideology was targeted against education especially girl-child.

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, said the state and its people would be eternally grateful to the president for his effort at curbing the rampaging Boko Haram insurgency. He said the state was confronted with poverty, environmental challenge and lack of access to education even before the insurgency broke out. He appealed to the Federal government to convert the state polytechnic and college of education to federal institutions.

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garba El-Kanemi lauded Buhari’s “respect for traditional institution” and in tackling Boko Haram insurgency. He, however, urged the president to give more support to the military to accelerate the operation against the insurgents particularly in the Lake Chad region.

“With our collective prayers and commitment, the ongoing operations at the shores of Lake Chad will be addressed soon,” he declared. He promised that the traditional leaders in the state would provide information on any Boko Haram threats.

Buhari commissioned some projects including a mega school, Borno industrial hob and a housing estate.