Sunday Ani

Ahead of plans to reopen schools in Lagos State, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Ade Fisayo has visited Epe to inspect the condition of all government schools and determine whether the environments are good enough to accommodate students on resumption.

She said it was part of efforts by the state government to reopen schools and resume academic activities, after months of closure, following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

It could be recalled that in March, the state government had announced the closure of all schools in the state, so as to be able to contain the spread of the dreaded viral infection.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his commitment to the safety of Lagosians, saying that schools would only be reopened when it is clear that the safety of students could be guaranteed.

The Commissioner used the occasion to pay a courtesy visit to the Oba, the Olu Epe and Oloja of Epeland, Dr. Babatunde Olaogun Ogunlaja.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs. Fisayo said: “Governments effort is to ensure that all is set to welcome students for resumption after months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.”

Other government functionaries that accompanied the Commissioner on the tour included the Special Assistance (SA) to Governor on Civil Engagement, Mrs. Aderemi Adebowale, and TG/PS Education District III Dr Mrs. Olufolayinmika Ayandel