From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) in charge of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) Prof. Kyari Muhammed has tasked the newly registered 333 students on self-control and discipline while studying at the institution.

According to him: “discipline is key to your training in this institution, therefore we urge you to abhor all forms of anti-social behaviour such as violence of all forms but especially gender-based violence”.

The VC stated this on Friday while speaking during the fourth matriculation ceremony of the university. He warned that drug and substance abuse, cultism, examination malpractice and all forms of misconduct are prohibited and punishable offences in the school.

He said: “As we initiate you into the university system today, we hope to graduate you at the end of your study. In between this period, we expect you to live by rules and regulations and obey constituted authorities as you go about your lawful business.

“We have zero tolerance for bad behaviour. should you encounter any form of harassment from your lecturers or fellow students there are clearly laid down avenues for seeking redress, please utilize them and do not suffer in silence,” the VC said.

He disclosed that out of the 392 students admitted for the ongoing academic season only 333 have registered and were being administered the matriculation oath.

He said: “let me welcome you to this prestigious university. You are lucky to have been admitted to this young and fast-growing fountain of learning. Just as you are happy to be here, we are equally happy to have you”.

While urging the matriculating students to take the initiation as a serious business the VC said: “We take the matriculation as a serious activity. As matriculating students, you should too”.

