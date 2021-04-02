From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dissociated himself from those who were calling for the scrapping of the counterpart funding system for basic education in the country.

Governor Wike declared the stance of the State government on such calls when the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said the counterpart funding arrangement avails state governments the opportunity to show commitment in the provision of good educational foundation for children in their states.

Governor Wike said: “Here in this state, from the records that I have, there are over 100,000 out-of-school children. But they have been able to bring back 36 thousand to the classrooms. This is commendable.”