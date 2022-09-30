From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Kaduna State branch had on a facility tour visit to Kaduna’s first private university, Greenfield noted that the future of engineering education is very bright.

The NSE Chairman, Kaduna State chapter, Engineer Abubakar Jumare said that with what he saw and the equipments in place, engineering courses in Ivory Tower are in the right place.

“It is a good start, engineering is about practicals, once the students can use the equipment available, they will compete favourably,” he said.

He said as the new chairman of the branch, the visit to Greenfield was his first official function.

The NSE chairman recalled terrorists attack on the university, and prayed that the ugly incident will be a thing of the past, “so that the university can go back to its permanent site, located along Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

“We are assuring you of our support and anytime you need any of our services do not hesitate to call us.

” We go to institutions to talk to students to guide and tell them there is position for students membership of our society.

“We know what it takes to start one course in engineering, it is not easy because of the cost of equipment. We are happy you took the bold step,” he said.

Jumare said that the NSE officials were impressed about the tour and commended the Founder/Pro Chancellor, Engineer Simon I. Nwakacha and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Simon Katung Daniel for their efforts.

On rampant building collapse in the country, he said nobody was happy about it, but blamed the owners of buildings that have collapsed for compromising on quality materials and engaging quacks.