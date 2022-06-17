From Desmond Mgboh

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State recently commissioned Alabura Model Primary and Junior Secondary Schools, Kumbiya-Kumbiya, Gombe. Named after educationist Alabura Kudi, it brought to an end the unpleasant story of the community as the only ward without a government powered learning facility in the state.

The school has two blocks of 18 classrooms each, two offices, two staff rooms and two computer rooms (e-Library) furnished and equipped with modern facilities. It also has sporting facilities, water supply and access roads designed to enrich the learning experience of the pupils and students of the school.

Yahaya recalled: “By providence, the foundation of this school was laid on June 12, 2021, and it is being commissioned in exactly a year to commemorate the third year of our administration.”

He admitted that his administration has been confronted with the problems of high number of out-of- school children, dilapidated school structures and facilities in both primary and secondary schools. He said it was for this reason that his administration declared a state of emergency in the education sector:

“We were able to improve on enrolment figures significantly, renovated more than 400 classrooms and constructed over 200 new ones. We also ensured the provision of learning and teaching materials and recently approved the engagement of 1,000 teachers through the state teachers service commission to boost the human resource capacity in our schools.”

He disclosed that government administration was constructing five mega senior secondary schools as well as improving the standards of other junior model schools:

“Provision of quality education is a task that must not be left in the hands of government alone. Citizens should rededicate themselves to confronting the problems of education.

“Our government is always ready to partner with organizations and individuals who are prepared to assist in providing quality education to our citizens.

“In this regards, prominent sons of Kumbiya Kumbiya, in consultation with government, have constituted a special committee that would collaborate with the relevant authorities in providing the necessary oversight to the school.”

A nine-man committee, headed by Prof A.B Ismail, would serve as a watchdog of the school to ensure standards and quality of teaching and learning were not compromised. Yahaya commended the vision, courage and patriotism of Kumbiya Kumbiya Ward, for sacrificing homes and environment for the establishment of the school.

Commissioner of Education, Dauda Batari Zambuk, said the quality of the renovation, remodelling, construction and reconstruction of classroom blocks across the state signalled a departure from the substandard nature of educational structures built in the past.

Chairman, Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board, Babaji Babadidi, said the construction of the school was a promise fulfilled.

Ahmed Adamu Yarma, Chairman, Kumbiya Kumbiya Community Development Association, pledged the support of the community to protect the facility by taking ownership. Senior District Head of Gombe, Abdulkadir Abubakar Umar, lauded government for giant strides in education and other sectors.

One of the children of Alabura, Salisu, said the posthumous honour done to their father in remembrance of his contributions to the development of education will forever remain fresh in their minds.

