Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has identified many systemic failures as the bane of educational development of the state, saying his administration has been taking pragmatic steps to reengineer the systems for optimum performances.

He disclosed this yesterday when he commissioned a N50 million multipurpose hall built for Ilora Baptist Grammar School by an old student of the school, Mr. Remi Oyekola.

Makinde, who lamented that politicians like patching things up to show the public that things are happening without getting to the roots and solve the problems headlong, promised that his administration would never indulge in patching things up to deceive the people of the s.

He warned those with intention of sabotaging his administration’s efforts at repositioning the education sector, to have a rethink or face the consequences of their actions when caught.

The governor also frowned at the activities of some unknown persons that allegedly burnt down a public school structure in Ibadan on Monday and stole laboratory equipment in some other schools.

Makinde noted that the reengineering efforts of his administration has started yielding positive results as the creation of an enabling environment in the education sector has attracted over 3,000 applications for transfer of studentship from different states to Oyo State public schools.