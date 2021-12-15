From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Abia State Governor,,Okezie Ikpeazu has attributed most of the socio-economic and political challenges ravaging the south east and Nigeria at large to illiteracy.

The Governor stated this at 2021, Ohuhu day celebration held in Abuja, yesterday.He stressed that education is the basic need of every growing nation.

Represented by Abia State liaison officer Abuja,Joseph Nwagbara, Ikpeazu appreciated the people of Ohuhu welfare union, Abuja for establishing a scholarship scheme and also empowering their women to reduce the rate of unemployment and ills in the society.

He said : ” We are celebrating some of our children that have distinguished themselves both in their places of work and in their services to humanity in Ohuhu welfare union Abuja. In order to have a better society,we should try and control our children,no one should allow his or her child to go astray. Just like what we are doing today, the endowment fund, it is basically for education. We need to train our children, so that they will know that what some are doing presently, is wrong.”

President of the union,Chinedum Isigwuzoro Amanamba in his remarks stated that education is the only tool that can be used to eradicate most of the ills in the society.

He said:”The scholarships is for Ohuhu people in Abuja,the indigent ones. We were prompted into this because education is power. Looking at the present economic situation, most families can no longer feed well.We as a community thought it wise to empower our people through scholarships and loans,so that they can not be mislead easily in future.’

President,Women – Wing, Ugonnaya Okezie in her remarks attributed most of the crises at home to total dependent on the men .

She stressed that every woman need to have something doing to be able to contribute to the welfare of the family, adding that women are created to be help mates.

She said:”I don’t support any woman to be idle ,the Bible called us help mates and that is what we are supposed to be to our husbands. Once you are idle at home ,you become a liability. So, I advise every woman to get something doing instead of staying at home and depending on her husband for every little thing. Be a supportive wife.

” I will like to call on our children, the youths, to desist from all forms of immoral activities. The problems we have in the community today are too enormous but the particular one that is eating deep into our youths is drugs addiction. It is an ill that has entered the society.”