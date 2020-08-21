Markanthony Opurum, popularly known as Ogologo Tallest, says it doesn’t hurt to have a good education.

The serial entrepreneur used his trajectory to underscore the importance of education. “My father was very strict with his children with regard to education and you can see this in the way I attended schools. I attended St Francis Urate in Owerri for my primary education, while I started my secondary education at Logos International School before transferring to FSTC Ahoada in Rivers State and finally finishing up at St Paul’s Boys Secondary School, Owerri. It was after then I travelled to the United States to study Computer Science at Louisiana State University (LSU),” he recounts.

Besides his university degree, Ogologo Tallest is also a certified IT professional, with several cutting-edge international training under his belt.

Eventually, business, which has been his passion all along, held sway.

In Dallas, Texas, United States of America, he has founded multiple businesses, including Ocean Sega International in 2014 and Independent Transportation Services in 2016.

He also has businesses in Nigeria, notably Hans integrated Services founded in Lagos in 2015. His newest business, Murupo Oil and Gas, founded in 2018, has been active in the country’s downstream sector and in real estate.

Speaking on his predisposition for entrepreneurship, Ogologo Tallest reveals: “My late father inspired me to become an entrepreneur, but I also found role models in Aliko Dangote and Jeff Bezos.”

Lest anyone assume starting a business is a stroll in the park, Ogologo Tallest says he had his difficulties in the beginning.

“The challenges I had, in the beginning, were in the areas of marketing and hiring the right employees,” he reflects, “but once we scaled the hurdles, I tried to enshrine good governance such that the people I work with treat the business as their own business. Most of them started the business with me and we grow together as a family.”