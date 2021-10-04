From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The media aide to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Steve Oruruo, has urged the government to increase their investment in basic education in order to address rising insecurity and boost Nigeria’s dwindling economic fortunes.

Oruruo, the founder of the Steve Oruruo Foundation (SOF), said this at Akpugo High School, Akpugo during the 2021 Award of Brilliance organized to reward exceptional students in the school.

He said that because the growth of any society depends on basic education, the Enugu State Government had committed huge resources into the education sector as a way of tackling insecurity and boosting the state economy in the long term.

‘So, the foundation is standing towards raising education and instigating healthy competition among the kids, trying to imbibe the norms, values that make this country great… we want to rekindle education, raise the morale of the kids, create a new wave of competition.

“The vices you see in the world today, ranging from ethnic criticism, violence, bigotry, the decline in education and corruption that is already endemic could be stopped if we guide the child from the beginning by inculcating in them values that will shield them away from those vices.

‘We are doing this in furtherance of what the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is doing. Education is one of the cardinal points of the present administration. Gov Ugwuanyi has through various programmes and interventions ensured that children in all parts of the state enjoy quality basic education,’ he stated.

Oruruo urged the Federal Government to imbibe the same strategy in tackling widespread criminality and arresting the nation’s economic woes.

Over 25 students who performed excellently in the just concluded 2020/2021 academic session received awards and a variety of gifts courtesy of the foundation.

