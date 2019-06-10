Gloria Ikegbule

The Executive Director of HoneyField Farm in Odeda Local Government, Ogun State, Mr. Richard Adebayo has called on well meaning Nigerian to support the government in the education of the Nigerian child. He lamented that lack of education is positioning children to be easy target of dubious people who culture them to embrace social vices.

Speaking at a children’s party sponsored by Adebayo, his wife, Jennifer and their friend, Isnige Nicolas Genao from the United States of America for three schools in his catchment area pointed that education is key.

“Education is what bridges the rich and the poor. Once children are educated, the sky is their limit. But if they fall to be educated, they will lack behind.

“Once they are educated, they will not be an instrument in the hand of dubious people because they will be able to differentiate between right and wrongs,” he said.

Deaconess Mofoluke Soremekun the Executive Chairman of in Ilugun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Odeda Local Government, Ogun State noted that the Children’s Day celebration courtesy of the philanthropists for some pupils in Ilugun was the first of its kind in the LCDA. She expressed that there was food, drinks, cultural display, march pass, cutting of cake, and distribution of gifts to the children as well as bouncing castle and puppets display to entertain the children.

The Secretary to the Local Government (SLG), Honorable Adewale Adeogun also appreciative of the gesture of the philanthropists added that the well packaged celebration for the children marks the beginning of good things that will come to the area.

The couples who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints said they feel fulfilled giving back to the children. They encouraged other well meaning Nigerians to not relent in supporting government to improve the educational experiences of young children particularly those in the rural area.

Mr. Chidi Ibeakuzie, the Area Welfare Specialist of Latter-Day Saints Charities (LDS), the charity arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints added that children are the future of tomorrow. He encouraged well meaning Nigerians to lend a hand in the training of the Nigerian child noting that if the society gets it right with a child, the society will be better secured in the future.

The pupils entertaining with march pass during the 2019 Children’s Day party at Kugba-Ajagbe community in Ilugun LCDA