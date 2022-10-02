From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mariam Aloma Muktar, has reaffirmed that good and quality education is the best legacy that parents and guardians can leave for their children, describing it as key to success and relevance in life.

She, thus, advised younger generations not to get distracted with lots of things going on around them particularly in the social and conventional media, but key in to good and quality education opportunities so they can stand tall and compete favourably in the global stages.

The ex-CJN who was a special guest at the second Prefects’ investiture of the Brickhall School, Abuja, expressed optimism and hope in the future of Nigeria, reminding the students and school that Nigeria is looking up to them for solutions to myraid of socio-economic, political, security, and other challenges in Nigeria.

She registered her joy with the electronic mode adopted by the students with the support of the school for the election of the new Prefects, suggesting that such credible mode of election is adopted in Nigeria’s electoral system so there would be less rancour and post-election litigations as transparency and accountability would have been promoted.

She advised the female students to be strong, emotionally, physically, mentally and otherwise, and also draw strength and courage from women who have been identified to be successful through hard work, perseverance and self determination.

She also encouraged the female students with her story at the Senate when she was about to take up the job of the Chief Justice of the Federation some years ago. “I stood for over two hours at the floor of the Senate taking different questions from Senators during my screening for the position of CJN.

“Surprisingly, my successor, Justice Mahmud Mohammed, didn’t spent long time during his screening. In fact, he spent 30 minutes or less with the lawmakers during his screening. When I asked why I was subjected to such rigorous screening exercise, I was told that the lawmakers were skeptical about my capacity and wanted to be sure that, as a woman, I have the capacity to handle the Office of the CJN.”

Founder of Brickhall School, Abuja, Senator Joy Emodi, in her remarks, highlighted the great impacts the school has made in the lives of students in the past seven years of establishment which are evident in the successes achieved in several national and international examinations, and other extra curricular engagements.

She confirmed that the new set of Prefects emerged through a credible and transparent election process, after they had campaigned vigorously to the students and shared their manifestos with them in soliciting their votes and support.

She further explained: “the election of the new Prefects were through electronic voting system in which all the eligible students participated in. They all attested to the transparency and credibility of the process.”

She, however, appreciated the efforts of the teachers which are evident in the great academic and non-academic performances of the students, as well as parents for their confidence and trust in the school over the years.

In his acceptance speech, the new Head Boy of the school, Kenechukwu Eze, expressed gratitude to the school and his fellow students for the opportunity to serve them, and assured them that he will not disappoint them.

Similarly, the new Head Girl, Liana Olajide said she will socialize more with the students so they would trust and have confidence in her so they would collectively achieve the desired success for themselves and the school.