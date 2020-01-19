Gabriel Dike

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has asked the Governing Council of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and the selection board to continue with all processes required for the appointment of a new vice-chancellor for the institution.

Adamu, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono while responding to a request by the Chancellor of ABU, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, for intervention in the disagreement over the selection process, the minister said the selection process should continue as scheduled and in accordance with approved guidelines.

In an earlier correspondence to the ministry, a copy of which was sent to the chancellor, the out-going vice-chancellor of ABU, Prof. Ibrahim Garba requested the ministry’s directive on how to proceed with the matter, which he subsequently put on hold.

In a swift reaction, the Adamu said, having established that the exercise and procedures adopted in the on-going selection exercise were consistent with the approved guidelines and the University Act, proceedings should be continued to a logical conclusion.

“It is, therefore, the expectation of the ministry that the governing council under the leadership of the chairman, shall take all necessary steps to ensure a successful discharge of this mandate in a prompt, accountable and transparent manner without undue rancour,” Adamu stated.