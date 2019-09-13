The Federal Ministry of Education is partnering with anti-graft agencies and other stakeholders to curb examination malpractices in the country, Mr Ike Onyechere, founding Chairman, Exam Ethics Marshall International (EEMI), said yesterday in Abuja.

Onyechere said that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other education stakeholders would soon produce a blueprint to curb examination malpractices across board.

He said, however, that the incidences of examination malpractice were not limited to schools.

“Malpractices are in all facets of our lives. Corruption that has become noticeable in the society today can be traced to the corruption in examinations. Nigeria must check this trend before it tarnishes the country’s image,” he said.

He said that the organisation, with support from the Ministry of Education, would organise a conference to mainstream examination ethics while combating malpractices in the education sector.

“A major focus of the confab is the articulation of blueprint for integrated inter-agency multi-stakeholder collaboration towards mainstreaming exam ethics.

“The confab will also facilitate measures that will be taken to combat exam malpractice and protect the integrity of education.

“The recommendations at the end of the conference will be presented to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, for implementation,” he said.

Onyechere said that the conference would hold between September 24 and 26, with stakeholders in the education and security sectors, as well as politicians expected to attend.