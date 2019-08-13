Proprietor of Caleb Group of Schools, Lagos, Dr Ola Adebogun, has described the outstanding performance of the college in the Whole School Evaluation (WSE) exercise recently carried out by the Lagos State Ministry of Education as a confirmation of the school’s commitment to high standard of education.

He stressed that the college noted with delight the evaluation report, which, according to the letter of congratulations from the Office of Quality Assurance in the Lagos State Ministry of Education, revealed that the school was of high standard with remarkable learners achievement both nationally and internationally.

He stated that the rating confirmed the school’s core objective of ensuring the production of quality students that would contribute positively to national growth.

The educationist stressed that the assessment report had clearly given credence to the school management’s actualisation of the principal aim of the college at instilling in the students a realisation that it was the development of the mind and body, the enrichment of the intellect and a consideration for others that were the foundation stones for ultimate success.

Adebogun explained that the feat was achieved with the concerted efforts of both the academic and non – academic staff of the of the school who were committed to the educational development and well – being of students principally for the production of quality manpower and capacity building for national advancement.

The proprietor, who appraised the achievements of the college over the years, said the enviable record of the school was a step in the right direction and attributed the success to the quality of staff and infrastructural facilities in the school.

Adebogun, however, commended the state ministry of education for the regular evaluation exercise and its insistence on sanity in the state education sector, thereby averting the tragedy of churning out sub – standard products.

The visitor to Caleb University assured the ministry of education and the Nigerian academic community that Caleb Group of Schools would implement to the later the advise to continue to strive hard to sustain its excellent record as contained in the congratulatory letter.