The Agwara Local Government Area of Niger has approved N1 million for the repayment of Joint Administrations and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination fees for 100 students in the area.

Alhaji Nura Kokoli, the council chairman, made this known on Sunday during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Agwara.

“The council has approved the immediate release of N1 million to settle payment of JAMB forms for 100 students who registered for the examination,” he said.

Kokoli said that the gesture was to reduce the burden of parents in sponsoring their children to school.

He announced that his administration would offer scholarship to the indigines of the area in their quest to pursue their educational carreer.

The council boss advised parents to send their children to school to acquire both Western and Islamic education in order to contribute positively to the society.

He reiterated the council’s resolve to uplift the living standards of the people through the provision of basic social amenities. (NAN)