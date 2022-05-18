Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has said education remained critical to development as well as the key to the many problems facing the country.

He spoke after the breakfast meeting with the Chief Executive of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Rosie Glazebrook in Lagos yesterday.

Obi, who recalled what education is doing in many parts of the world, said it remained the only enduring legacy by which the future generations would compete with their peers all over the world. He said if Nigeria’s leaders understood as much, ASUU would not be on strike.

As the governor of Anambra State, Obi moved Anambra from 26th position in external examinations to number one among other states in Nigeria. It was after the spectacular improvement that the World Bank commissioned Prof. Paul Collier to study what Anambra State did on education, which they widely published and encouraged other countries to emulate.