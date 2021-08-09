From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Monday said he was strongly convinced that the country’s education and health sectors would collapse if the scheme is scrapped.

He then called on those fanning the ember of scrapping of the NYSC to have a rethink and rather see how they can encourage thousands of Nigerian graduates offering selfless services to the country year-in-year-out.

The number one corps member and the 18th Director-Genral of the scheme gave the warning in an interview with newsmen shortly after the swearing-in and oath-taking ceremony of 1,332 2021 batch ‘B’ (stream 1) corps members deployed to Kaduna State.

Daily Sun reports that the Kaduna government had temporarily relocated the camp from its permanent site located along Kaduna-Abuja highway to Government College, Kurmi Mashi due to the ongoing renovation and security threat at the three-decades-old orientation camp.

To him, NYSC is the only agency of the federal government that operates in this large number because the federal government cares for the scheme and provides all the materials for a safe opening of our orientation camp nationwide.

“If we take corps members out of the service, our school and education will collapse and I am so proud to say so. Anyone in doubt should go and take a survey of our education and health sectors and get back to us about his findings on several corps members rendering selfless services in these two key sectors and others.

“We have unveiled nine books on NYSC and I want to encourage Nigerians to go and read those books. People are saying because of insecurity or what if something happens on their way to camp, hence, calling for its scraping.

“Some people appeared to be having issues with us and then resolve to blackmail us which should stop. Corps members should either be encouraged to put in their best. We should teach them to be patriotic because they are the leaders of this country in the future” he said.

The Army officer joined corps members to observe a minute silence for the five corps members who lost their lives on their way to their various states of deployment from Akwa Ibom State last week Wednesday, as a sign of respect for the departed soul.

He then warned them to be very careful with the issue of fake news and bribe for relocation or posting saying, anyone caught giving or taking a bribe would be dealt with accordingly.

“If not the NYSC, most of you will not be here. So, be patriotic and loyal to NYSC. No promotion of religion or any bigotry in the camp because we are all Nigerians. What we need is the promotion of our national unity.

“No country is without its challenge. Let us come together, reason together to see how we can overcome our challenges because this is our country. Avoid cutting corners, work with diligence and surely, you will get there.

“Avoid cybercrime and drug. Under no circumstance must you travel at night. Your parents have invested so much in you and they want to see that investment yielding positive results. So, don’t give us hypertension.

“Therefore, there should be no complacency. Follow the guidelines. Use your face mask very well. This is a very peculiar camp and you must not mix up with outsiders. All the camp officials were tested before they came here.

“Don’t bribe for relocation or posting. Both the one who gives and take bribes are partners in crime. You must add value to the scheme while you are here serving the country so you can have a good testimony of your NYSC year experience.

“We have zero tolerance for bribery. Don’t give money to our staff. Anybody that demand money from you, send the details of such person to my number. Be good citizens of this country” he encouraged them.

