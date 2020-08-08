Cable News Network (CNN) flagship programme, African Voices Changemakers, this week is beaming its searchlight on education as it celebrates two young promoters of formal learning in Nigeria and Kenya. Telecom company, Globacom, is the official sponsor of the weekly programme.

First to be featured on the programme is Orondaam Otto, a Nigerian social reformer and development enthusiast who is an executive director of Slum2School Africa, a non-governmental organisation comprising 40 managers and hundreds of volunteers. The NGO is devoted to providing equal opportunities for disadvantaged children across slums and remote communities in Nigeria.

Otto developed his passion for helping the less-privileged when he studied for a degree in Human Anatomy at the University of Port Harcourt. He is sworn to a commitment to see that every African Child gets the best education. Ultimately, he dreams of an African continent where every child would be able to maximise his or her potential and showcase the innovative spirit of the continent.

Sharing the platform with Otto is Peter Tabichi, a science teacher from rural Kenya, who gives away most of his salary to support indigent pupils in his local Nyamira County.

Tabichi is a 38 year-old Franciscan friar who also double as Mathematics and Physics teacher at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Pwani, Nakuru County. In 2019, he won the Global Teacher Prize for his “exceptional” commitment to the pupils of a school in Kenya’s remote Rift Valley region.