From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon said educational development will equipped rural communities in the fight against poverty, insecurity and other forms of injustice in Nigeria.

He noted that education and health facilities have received major attention in his constituency projects with the aimed of building a healthy and educative constituency.

Dr. Mwadkwon disclosed this yesterday during the commissioning of six classroom block at COCIN Bible School (CBN) Foron, Modern Health Care Facility Zaron, three classroom block and learning materials each at Mazat and Razat villages in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

“Education for me is key because without education, I don’t think I would have been in the House of Representatives. For instance, the Asian Tiggers today pride themselves with the level of development they have simply because they invested hugely in education.

“That gave birth to several research that led to so many discoveries which brought about the development they are enjoying today. Also, look at also Singapore; it was at the same level of development with Nigeria bit because of their investment in education, it is one of the best country in the world in terms of development.

“Education is everything that will take us out of poverty and the current insecurity. When you give people education, you have giving them life because even if you don’t have a job but if you have education, you will know how to take care of yourself.

“That is what inform my focus on schools infrastructure and equipping it with learning materials to provide a conducive learning environment.”

He appreciated people in various communities for given him the mandate and vowed to always stand in defending the fundamental rights of the people.

Mwadkwon who is contesting for Plateau North Senatorial District expressed strong determination to liberate the people from the current insecurity and change the poverty narrative in the region.

He decried the soaring prices of foodstuffs in the market and urged Federal Government to reverse it decision concerning the removal of fuel subsidy which the are contemplating pegging fuel price at N340 per litre.

President Church of Christ of Nations COCIN, Rev Dachollom Datiri applauded Mwadkwon for coming to the rescue of the mission school.

He noted that the school has been soliciting for support to enable it upgrade to to Diploma certificate but with the construction of six classrooms by the legislators, the Institution will be upgraded to NCE awarding institution.

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan said PDP is a party a political party that is sensitive to the need and aspiration of its citizens.

He explained that elected representative under the party from Plateau are fulfilling their campaign promises and applauded Hon. Mwadkwon for keeping in touch with the grassroot.

Hassan expressed disappoinment with the performance of the APC in the state and described the party as insensitive to the plights of the citizens.