Gabriel Dike

The Coordinator of Rising Star Writing Competition (RSWC), Mr. Uche Udoji has made a passionate appeal to governments, agencies, NGOs and stakeholders to promote reading and writing among children as a means of tackling the decline in reading culture

Mrs. Udoji, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of The Writers Corner, made the appeal recently at the 4th edition of RSWC awards ceremony in Lagos in which 28 pupils from different schools were presented with prizes.

She called on government and their agencies, NGOs, the international community and stakeholders in the education sector to invest more time and resources to ensure that reading and writing are sustained through fun activities, noting “the competition is part of my contributions to boost reading culture.”

“Today, we are here not only to give awards to deserving winners but also to inspire every child desirous of being a writer to pick up and develop their skills as well as discover new talents in writing.”

Udoji said she see in the winners, young writers, poets, playwrights, cartoonist, novelist, blogger, programmers as well as editors and urged stakeholders to embrace the project which inspires kids to have a voice.

According to her, the theme of the 4th edition of RSWC is: ‘It is Ok to say No’, adding “some of the popular trends observed from the entries include bullying, sexual related abuses, physical abuses, verbal and emotional abuses, drugs, alcohol, and peer pressure.

The coordinator of RSWC said 12 entries placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the primary and secondary categories of poetry and short stories while 16 pupils emerged as honorary mention.

Chairperson of the event, Mrs. Ebere Nwosu, said the theme of the competition is important because it will help children to know and exercise their rights when confronted with issues.

Nwosu, who is the wife of the Managing Director of Greenlife Pharmaceutical Ltd, noted that she is impressed with the quality of entries received and observed also that schools and parents are showing interest in RSWC.

The Head, Human Resources and Public Relations of Greenlife Pharmaceutical Ltd, Mrs. Amaka Nwosisi, described the competition as a good initiative and that it will make the children think and research on issues.

Nwosisi said the competition will make an impact on the education of the pupils and assured the organisers that Greenlife Pharmaceutical Ltd will continue to throw it weight behind the project.

Winner of Poetry for secondary school, 12-year-old Galadima Adzira of Louisville Girls College, Ijubu-Itele, Ogun State said: “I wrote a poem and what inspired me, was based on what my mum told me about the early marriage of young girls.”

For 13-year-old Onyema Onyinye of Grange School, Lagos, who emerged first in the short story category, said he wrote on rape, stressing “it is an issue we kids must talk, know about it and how to prevent it.”