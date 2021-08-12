The proprietor of Pacific Schools, Shasha, Akowonjo, Lagos, Mr. Idowu Omosowon, has urged parents to do more in the upbringing of their children and wards in order to bring out the best in them. Omosowon attributed the rampant social vices among youths to lack of proper upbringing and nonchalant attitude of some parents.

Giving the advice during the prize-giving and 2021 valedictory service of the school, he implored parents to play active roles in the development of their wards by instilling good virtues in them and also creating appropriate structures to make them excel in their careers.

Omosowon said parents should pay more attention to their children to engender proper upbringing that would ensure success in their endeavours. According to him, parents have roles to play in ensuring their children see the big picture of possibilities ahead of them.

Parents, he said, should ensure that their wards shun social vices and concentrate on those virtues that would help them in future. He stressed the need for children to be creative, adopt critical thinking, communication and collaboration to ensure their success.

The proprietor also advised government to assist private schools financially, to help in moulding the future generation. He charged the graduating pupils to learn to organise themselves.

Similarly, the head teacher, Mrs. Victoria Daramola, said all hands should be on deck to instil the fear of God in children and teach them good morals.

According to her, there is a need to teach young ones from a tender age the dangers of cultism and other vices.

Daramola advised graduates to imbibe good behaviour and shun social vices that could rob them of their potential.

A parent who gave her name simply as Mrs. Ogunsola, said the high level of moral decadence in society was an indication that parents have abandoned their roles, stressing that charity begins at home.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.