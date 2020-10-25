(Maureen Ojinaka, NAN)

An Enugu-based educationist, Mrs Jacintha Nweke, has urged youths in the state to embrace hard work and academic discipline to achieve success.

Nweke, a teacher with Amechi Model High Secondary School, Enugu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

She said that academic excellence could only be achieved through hard work, commitment and discipline, saying, “excellence cannot be achieved when students do not study.”

Nweke also urged youths in the state to avoid acts capable of plunging society into chaos and lawlessness.

“As youths, we must endeavour to shun violence and crime; we should embrace peace for the development of society.

“Lawlessness slows down societal growth; we must play our roles to promote law and order. It is in our interest as leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

Nweke called on government at all levels to initiate policies and programmes capable of promoting youth development.

“Youth development should be a major part of government agenda, as their energy needs to be channelled into meaningful ventures,” she said.