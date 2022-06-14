From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has strongly condemned last Sunday’s invasion of Igama village, Edumoga community of Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen in which no fewer than 11 persons were reportedly killed and others severely injured.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, who condemned the act in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi, the state capital, on Tuesday, called on security agents to secure all borders of the state to prevent further invasion by terrorists.

“There is a need for security agencies to secure all borders of the state from the north, west, east and south. If this is done, it would prevent these terrorists from invading our communities.

“As of now, our people especially in Logo, Gwer West, Guma, Makurdi, Katsina-Ala, Agatu and other local government areas of the state cannot go to their farms or sleep with their two eyes close anymore. This is truly sad and something needs to be urgently done about it,” Tambaya said.

While regretting the persistent invasion of communities of the state by armed bandits, Tambaya stated that all hands need to be on deck to check the activities of these criminally-minded people from the nation’s territories.

He however urged the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding while also calling on them to brace up and always defend themselves against mindless invaders who come to attack them in their communities.

He assured that the state government is not resting on its oars but has remained committed to ensuring that the people of the state get the desired security.

