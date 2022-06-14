From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday, described as barbaric, the gruesome murder of farmers in Edumoga, Okpokwu local government area of the state by gunmen believed to be Fulani terrorists.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 11 able-bodied youths were killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Igama village, Edumoga community of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State last Sunday.

Reacting to the killing, a visibly angry Ortom, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, condemned the dastardly act, stressing that the murderers are cowards and criminals who must be fished out and prosecuted forthwith.

The Governor, in the statement said, “When I started shouting about the menace of killer herdsmen in my state, many people thought I was playing to the gallery. Gradually, this has spread to all other parts of the country because the federal government has refused to act appropriately and decisively against them.

“This is the reason why they have continued with impunity. It has clearly shown that the killing of these innocent farmers in Edumoga, Okpokwu local government is yet another barbaric act by Fulani herdsmen. They must not go unpunished.”

He reiterated his earlier call on his people to stand up to defend themselves against the invaders, positing that even the laws of the land allows for self Defence.

“We are capable of defending ourselves if authorities concerned refused to do so. We are not cowards. We are just law abiding. The peaceful attitude of Benue people who accommodates others should not be taken for granted,” Ortom said.

He emphasized that the law must take its course to apprehend the criminal elements no matter how long it takes even as he urged Benue people to remain calm and law abiding.

