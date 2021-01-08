From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Former chief of air staff, Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok, has died following complications from kidney failure.

Eduok, who was also minister for aviation in the Sani Abacha’s regime passed on in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday.

A statement by Secretary to State Government of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, attributed the death to end-stage kidney failure.

The late air marshal enlisted into the Nigeria Air Force in 1968 and became its 12th Chief of Air Staff on August 27, 1993, an appointment that was reversed a week later, before he was reappointed to the same position on March 30, 1996. Eduok retired from the Nigerian military in 1999. Ekuwen described him as “a very respected Nigerian and Akwa Ibomite who contributed greatly to the development of our country and state. His Excellency the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, is greatly grieved by the news of his death and extends his condolences to the bereaved family..”