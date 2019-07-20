Croatian club Hajduk have completed the signing of former Dolphin and Akwa United star, Samuel Emem Eduok on a three year deal.

Eduok, a 25-year-old striker signed a contract with Bijela on June 30, 2022 and is expected to wear his favourite jersey number 11.

According to the Sports Director of the club, Sasa Bjelanovic said Eduok had a great desire since the start of the transition period and they were happy to have signed him saying other clubs were in the competition.

“Eduok is an attacker who will certainly use us and we all expect him to help achieve our goals. We are looking forward to joining the training and we believe that they will quickly reach the optimum shape and adapt to the game and the demands of our team,” he said.

Eduok is Nigeria who spent last season playing in the ranks of Turkish first team BB Erzurumspor, and before 2016 he also played for the Turkish first-leg of Kasimpas.

He started his career at the Dolphin Nigerian club and played for Espérance from Tunisia for two years.

He played for Nigeria U-20 team, and he also debuted for the A team of Nigeria in qualifying for the African Cup of Nations.